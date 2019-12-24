Guihou Fishing Harbor in Keelung serves as great option for welcoming New Year. (Flickr photo by 686阿鴻) Guihou Fishing Harbor in Keelung serves as great option for welcoming New Year. (Flickr photo by 686阿鴻)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the countdown to the new year begins, Taiwanese travel blog ReadyGo has created a list of secret locations around Taiwan for welcoming 2020's first sunrise.

Starting with New Taipei, the Bitoujiao Park (鼻頭角) offers a breathtaking geological landscape, complete with coastal caves and hiking trails. As the sun pierces the horizon and slowly rises above the ocean, travelers can sit on the hill and bathe in the beauty.



Bitoujiao Park in New Taipei. (Instagram photo by zhoubob0726)

New Taipei's Fulong Beach (福隆海水浴場) and Taoyuan Valley (桃源谷) are also secret gems from which to greet the New Year. The Tourism Bureau has arranged a series of events on the northern Taiwan beach on New Year's Eve, including a performance by the band Control T, local food vendors, and installation art pieces created with lanterns and projection mapping.

In Keelung, the Guihou Fishing Harbor (龜吼漁港) is said to have some of the most paradise-like scenery in Taiwan. Its fish market is known for fresh crabs and other seafood, and groups of friends can enjoy a BBQ party under the stars.



Guihou Fishing Harbor in N. Taiwan. (Flickr photo by 686阿鴻)

For residents of southern Taiwan who want to get a glimpse of the new year's first twilight, the famous Alishan serves as a great option. The Forestry Bureau's Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office (AFRCHO) has prepared a symphony concert on New Year's Eve as well as New Year train rides for visitors hoping to catch the sunrise and the nearby maple trees from a lofty height.



Alishan trains to transport visitors to New Year sunrise. (CNA photo)

Finally, Sanxiantai (三仙台) in Taitung County will be a desirable meeting point for photography enthusiasts, as the footbridge merges into the color-changing skyline on the first dawn of 2020. It is also a perfect escape for travelers wanting to take a break from the noises and stress of the big cities.



Sanxiantai in Taitung has stunning scenery. (Flickr photo by Estrella Chuang)