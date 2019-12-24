  1. Home
Taiwan’s EVA Air rolls out AI chatbot

Service seeks to improve customer service quality by tapping into new technologies

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/24 15:56
(EVA Air Facebook image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s leading carrier EVA Air is riding the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with the launch of a new customer service robot — EVA.

EVA provides text replies to inquiries made through the airline's official website or mobile application. Its scope of service spans ticket booking, flight schedule information, mileage reward inquiries, and more, reported CNA.

According to the system developers, it has been a challenge to “teach” EVA how to answer questions in an effective way, citing the complexity of the Chinese language. Comparing the task to educating infants, the developers joked that there were times when they almost lost patience when EVA kept producing irrelevant answers.

The chatbot currently has an input of more than 30,000 sentences, and its conversational sills are being honed on a regular basis. EVA Air is expected to expand the service to other languages in addition to traditional Chinese, wrote UDN.
EVA Air
AI
chatbot

