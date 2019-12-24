  1. Home
Taiwan’s National Chengchi University prepares partnership with Thailand’s Thammasat

Exchanges of teachers and students, Chinese-language teacher training focus of cooperation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/24 15:38
Thammasat Rector Gasinee Witoonchart (left) with NCCU President Kuo Ming-cheng (photo courtesy of NCCU).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the launch of an office in Bangkok, National Chengchi University (NCCU) has announced it is working on a strategic partnership with Thammasat University, one of Thailand’s most prominent colleges.

The two universities want to discuss academic cooperation, an increase in the number of exchange students, and classes in Chinese, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday (December 24).

Taiwan’s government has been pursuing a New Southbound Policy since 2016, intensifying relations in a number of domains with 18 countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

During talks with NCCU, Thammasat University officials expressed the wish to exchange more professors as well as students, and to coordinate research into Asia and into technological innovation management. The Thai college also wanted to organize international seminars together, according to CNA.

NCCU said a consensus had been reached on the exchanges, and on the training of Chinese language teachers.

National Chengchi University
NCCU
Thammasat University
New Southbound Policy
Thailand

