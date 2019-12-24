Thammasat Rector Gasinee Witoonchart (left) with NCCU President Kuo Ming-cheng (photo courtesy of NCCU). Thammasat Rector Gasinee Witoonchart (left) with NCCU President Kuo Ming-cheng (photo courtesy of NCCU). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following the launch of an office in Bangkok, National Chengchi University (NCCU) has announced it is working on a strategic partnership with Thammasat University, one of Thailand’s most prominent colleges.

The two universities want to discuss academic cooperation, an increase in the number of exchange students, and classes in Chinese, the Central News Agency reported Tuesday (December 24).

Taiwan’s government has been pursuing a New Southbound Policy since 2016, intensifying relations in a number of domains with 18 countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

During talks with NCCU, Thammasat University officials expressed the wish to exchange more professors as well as students, and to coordinate research into Asia and into technological innovation management. The Thai college also wanted to organize international seminars together, according to CNA.

NCCU said a consensus had been reached on the exchanges, and on the training of Chinese language teachers.

