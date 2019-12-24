  1. Home
Taiwan, Germany ink driver’s license agreement

Nationals from each country will be able to obtain driver's licenses on the other's soil without additional exams

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/24 11:36
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Germany have signed a letter of intent that will allow residents of each country to obtain driver's licenses without taking a test on the other's soil.

The reciprocal measure was proposed more than two decades ago, but Germany was reluctant to proceed with the policy as road tests were not included in Taiwanese driver's license exams until May of 2017, reported CNA. German officials visited the island country that same year to learn how the tests were being conducted.

Through the efforts of the de facto Taiwan embassy in Germany, the European country finally agreed to grant reciprocity in the acquisition of driver’s licenses, without the need to take additional exams.

The document was inked between Taiwan's representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) and Thomas Prinz, director general of German Institute Taipei in Berlin on Dec. 12. The German parliament passed amendments to the relevant regulations on Dec. 20, with the measure to take effect in the near future.

Germany, Taiwan’s biggest trade partner in Europe, is home to more than 250 Taiwanese businesses. The measure is expected to make life easier for Taiwanese expats working and studying in Germany, wrote CNA.
