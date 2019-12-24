Washington Wizards'Bradley Beal, upper right, knocks the ball from the hands of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an... Washington Wizards'Bradley Beal, upper right, knocks the ball from the hands of New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Wizards center Ian Mahinmi defends Randle as Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) and Wizards guard Ish Smith (14) watch. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)