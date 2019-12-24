  1. Home
  2. Politics

Vice presidential hopeful reveals clip of Shanghai speech backing Taiwan independence

William Lai says 2014 trip to Shanghai was 'city-to-city exchange'

  166
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/24 10:51
William Lai.

William Lai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to questions from the Kuomintang (KMT) camp over his visit with a Chinese Communist Party official in Shanghai five years ago, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate William Lai revealed an astonishing video at a press conference on Monday (Dec. 23).

The video shows Lai discussing the DPP's pro-independence ideas, the document "Resolution on Taiwan's Future," which was ratified by the party in 1999, and the country's direct election of its president, which is absent under China's communist regime, in front of Fudan University students and faculty members back in 2014.

During the Fudan speech, Lai mentioned the "Resolution on Taiwan's Future," which says that the DPP respects the decision [to declare independence or maintain the status quo] made by Taiwan's 23 million people and that it will never unilaterally challenge the existing political system. Lai also noted that the DPP's Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) had won the 2000 presidential election, which meant a majority of the island agreed with the party's stance on the matter.

On Monday, Lai emphasized that he had visited Shanghai as the mayor of Tainan and met only city-level officials at the time.

"What makes Kaohsiung Mayor and KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) Hong Kong trip controversial is that he chose to enter an institution promoting "one country, two systems" in addition to meeting Chinese Communist officials in a closed-door meeting. My trip to Shanghai was a city-to-city exchange, and that's all," Lai emphasized.

In addition, he criticized the KMT for continuing to ignore the fact that Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) upholds the "one country, two systems" framework that adheres to the "one China principle" and that there is no room for the "Republic of China."
William Lai
2020 presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan vice presidential candidate promises aerospace boom if elected
Taiwan vice presidential candidate promises aerospace boom if elected
2019/12/23 15:22
US makes its presence felt in Taiwan's 2020 election
US makes its presence felt in Taiwan's 2020 election
2019/12/22 15:47
Recall action against Taiwan candidate to enter new phase after massive march
Recall action against Taiwan candidate to enter new phase after massive march
2019/12/21 19:51
Taiwan vice presidential hopefuls debate on live TV about China and nuclear energy
Taiwan vice presidential hopefuls debate on live TV about China and nuclear energy
2019/12/20 20:42
Hong Kong court bars democracy activist Joshua Wong from visiting Taiwan
Hong Kong court bars democracy activist Joshua Wong from visiting Taiwan
2019/12/20 14:17