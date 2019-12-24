Three active quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers — and 18 Pro Football Hall of Famers are among 22 finalists at quarterback for the NFL's All-Time Team.
The one QB not fitting those categories is Peyton Manning, who is not yet eligible for the hall.
In the conclusion of the league's compilation of its All-Time Team in celebration of the NFL's 100th season, the quarterbacks were revealed Monday night. The 10 who will be chosen to the team by a 26-member blue-ribbon panel will be revealed Friday night.
In all, these 22 finalists account for 33 Super Bowl championships, plus 19 Super Bowl MVP honors. Collectively, this group has thrown for 904,181 yards and 6,317 touchdowns.
They include such consistent pre-Super Bowl championship quarterbacks as Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh and Sid Luckman:
The finalists, in alphabetical order:
Troy Aikman
Sammy Baugh
Terry Bradshaw
Tom Brady
Drew Brees
John Elway
Brett Favre
Dan Fouts
Otto Graham
Bobby Layne
Sid Luckman
Peyton Manning
Dan Marino
Joe Montana
Joe Namath
Aaron Rodgers
Bart Starr
Roger Staubach
Fran Tarkenton
John Unitas
Norm Van Brocklin
Steve Young
