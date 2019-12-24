BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/24 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2427 Up 10
Mar 2436 Up 4
Mar 2409 2428 2388 2427 Up 10
May 2424 2438 2404 2436 Up 4
Jul 2427 2437 2407 2435 unch
Sep 2416 2425 2395 2423 unch
Dec 2378 2383 2357 2381 Down 3
Mar 2346 2350 2327 2349 Down 3
May 2340 2345 2329 2343 Down 1
Jul 2330 2337 2321 2334 Up 1
Sep 2320 2328 2320 2325 Up 4