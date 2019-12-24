New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|125.30
|Down 5.40
|Mar
|127.50
|Down 5.45
|Mar
|130.40
|131.50
|124.90
|125.30
|Down 5.40
|May
|132.30
|133.65
|127.10
|127.50
|Down 5.45
|Jul
|134.30
|135.65
|129.10
|129.55
|Down 5.40
|Sep
|136.40
|137.40
|130.90
|131.30
|Down 5.40
|Dec
|138.40
|139.30
|132.95
|133.35
|Down 5.35
|Mar
|140.20
|140.20
|134.95
|135.35
|Down 5.30
|May
|141.20
|141.20
|136.00
|136.40
|Down 5.30
|Jul
|142.20
|142.20
|137.00
|137.40
|Down 5.30
|Sep
|143.20
|143.20
|137.95
|138.35
|Down 5.35
|Dec
|144.70
|144.70
|139.45
|139.80
|Down 5.45
|Mar
|141.45
|Down 5.40
|May
|142.60
|Down 5.40
|Jul
|143.75
|Down 5.45
|Sep
|144.85
|Down 5.45