BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/24 04:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 125.30 Down 5.40
Mar 127.50 Down 5.45
Mar 130.40 131.50 124.90 125.30 Down 5.40
May 132.30 133.65 127.10 127.50 Down 5.45
Jul 134.30 135.65 129.10 129.55 Down 5.40
Sep 136.40 137.40 130.90 131.30 Down 5.40
Dec 138.40 139.30 132.95 133.35 Down 5.35
Mar 140.20 140.20 134.95 135.35 Down 5.30
May 141.20 141.20 136.00 136.40 Down 5.30
Jul 142.20 142.20 137.00 137.40 Down 5.30
Sep 143.20 143.20 137.95 138.35 Down 5.35
Dec 144.70 144.70 139.45 139.80 Down 5.45
Mar 141.45 Down 5.40
May 142.60 Down 5.40
Jul 143.75 Down 5.45
Sep 144.85 Down 5.45