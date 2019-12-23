NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|37
|26
|6
|5
|57
|134
|104
|10-3-4
|16-3-1
|4-3-1
|Boston
|37
|21
|7
|9
|51
|123
|97
|12-1-8
|9-6-1
|8-4-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|103
|88
|13-3-2
|10-5-1
|6-2-1
|Carolina
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|118
|94
|10-6-0
|12-6-2
|2-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|11
|4
|46
|120
|96
|14-4-2
|7-7-2
|5-2-3
|Philadelphia
|36
|20
|11
|5
|45
|116
|105
|12-2-4
|8-9-1
|6-2-2
|Toronto
|37
|19
|14
|4
|42
|125
|116
|9-4-4
|10-10-0
|7-5-1
|Florida
|35
|18
|12
|5
|41
|126
|115
|11-7-2
|7-5-3
|4-4-1
|Buffalo
|37
|17
|13
|7
|41
|114
|116
|11-3-3
|6-10-4
|6-5-1
|Montreal
|36
|17
|13
|6
|40
|115
|115
|8-8-3
|9-5-3
|4-5-2
|Tampa Bay
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|118
|110
|9-7-2
|8-6-2
|10-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|113
|113
|9-8-2
|8-6-2
|6-2-0
|Columbus
|36
|16
|14
|6
|38
|95
|104
|11-8-1
|5-6-5
|6-5-2
|Ottawa
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|103
|122
|10-5-1
|5-13-3
|5-5-2
|New Jersey
|35
|11
|19
|5
|27
|84
|127
|5-8-5
|6-11-0
|3-5-1
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|5-14-1
|4-12-2
|3-7-0
|St. Louis
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|114
|98
|12-4-3
|11-4-3
|8-1-1
|Colorado
|36
|22
|11
|3
|47
|127
|100
|10-5-2
|12-6-1
|6-6-0
|Arizona
|38
|21
|13
|4
|46
|110
|96
|8-9-1
|13-4-3
|7-3-3
|Vegas
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|119
|111
|10-6-3
|10-7-3
|9-3-2
|Winnipeg
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|111
|101
|10-7-1
|11-6-1
|6-3-1
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|12-6-2
|8-8-2
|7-4-2
|Edmonton
|39
|20
|15
|4
|44
|115
|120
|9-7-3
|11-8-1
|8-3-1
|Calgary
|38
|19
|14
|5
|43
|104
|113
|10-5-3
|9-9-2
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|35
|17
|12
|6
|40
|123
|114
|9-6-4
|8-6-2
|5-4-0
|Vancouver
|37
|18
|15
|4
|40
|120
|113
|10-5-3
|8-10-1
|5-5-1
|Minnesota
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|115
|126
|9-2-3
|8-13-2
|2-8-1
|Chicago
|37
|15
|16
|6
|36
|104
|118
|8-8-3
|7-8-3
|5-6-2
|Anaheim
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|114
|9-7-2
|6-11-2
|4-5-1
|Los Angeles
|38
|15
|19
|4
|34
|98
|120
|10-6-1
|5-13-3
|5-10-1
|San Jose
|38
|16
|20
|2
|34
|101
|133
|10-11-0
|6-9-2
|8-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled