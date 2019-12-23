NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 37 26 6 5 57 134 104 Boston 37 21 7 9 51 123 97 N.Y. Islanders 34 23 8 3 49 103 88 Carolina 36 22 12 2 46 118 94 Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96 Philadelphia 36 20 11 5 45 116 105 Toronto 37 19 14 4 42 125 116 Florida 35 18 12 5 41 126 115 Buffalo 37 17 13 7 41 114 116 Montreal 36 17 13 6 40 115 115 Tampa Bay 34 17 13 4 38 118 110 N.Y. Rangers 35 17 14 4 38 113 113 Columbus 36 16 14 6 38 95 104 Ottawa 37 15 18 4 34 103 122 New Jersey 35 11 19 5 27 84 127 Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 37 23 8 6 52 114 98 Colorado 36 22 11 3 47 127 100 Arizona 38 21 13 4 46 110 96 Vegas 39 20 13 6 46 119 111 Winnipeg 36 21 13 2 44 111 101 Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97 Edmonton 39 20 15 4 44 115 120 Calgary 38 19 14 5 43 104 113 Nashville 35 17 12 6 40 123 114 Vancouver 37 18 15 4 40 120 113 Minnesota 37 17 15 5 39 115 126 Chicago 37 15 16 6 36 104 118 Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114 Los Angeles 38 15 19 4 34 98 120 San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Dallas 1

Arizona 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled