NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|37
|26
|6
|5
|57
|134
|104
|Boston
|37
|21
|7
|9
|51
|123
|97
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|23
|8
|3
|49
|103
|88
|Carolina
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|118
|94
|Pittsburgh
|36
|21
|11
|4
|46
|120
|96
|Philadelphia
|36
|20
|11
|5
|45
|116
|105
|Toronto
|37
|19
|14
|4
|42
|125
|116
|Florida
|35
|18
|12
|5
|41
|126
|115
|Buffalo
|37
|17
|13
|7
|41
|114
|116
|Montreal
|36
|17
|13
|6
|40
|115
|115
|Tampa Bay
|34
|17
|13
|4
|38
|118
|110
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|17
|14
|4
|38
|113
|113
|Columbus
|36
|16
|14
|6
|38
|95
|104
|Ottawa
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|103
|122
|New Jersey
|35
|11
|19
|5
|27
|84
|127
|Detroit
|38
|9
|26
|3
|21
|82
|150
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|37
|23
|8
|6
|52
|114
|98
|Colorado
|36
|22
|11
|3
|47
|127
|100
|Arizona
|38
|21
|13
|4
|46
|110
|96
|Vegas
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|119
|111
|Winnipeg
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|111
|101
|Dallas
|38
|20
|14
|4
|44
|100
|97
|Edmonton
|39
|20
|15
|4
|44
|115
|120
|Calgary
|38
|19
|14
|5
|43
|104
|113
|Nashville
|35
|17
|12
|6
|40
|123
|114
|Vancouver
|37
|18
|15
|4
|40
|120
|113
|Minnesota
|37
|17
|15
|5
|39
|115
|126
|Chicago
|37
|15
|16
|6
|36
|104
|118
|Anaheim
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|114
|Los Angeles
|38
|15
|19
|4
|34
|98
|120
|San Jose
|38
|16
|20
|2
|34
|101
|133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled