NHL Conference Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/23 23:00

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 37 26 6 5 57 134 104
Boston 37 21 7 9 51 123 97
N.Y. Islanders 34 23 8 3 49 103 88
Carolina 36 22 12 2 46 118 94
Pittsburgh 36 21 11 4 46 120 96
Philadelphia 36 20 11 5 45 116 105
Toronto 37 19 14 4 42 125 116
Florida 35 18 12 5 41 126 115
Buffalo 37 17 13 7 41 114 116
Montreal 36 17 13 6 40 115 115
Tampa Bay 34 17 13 4 38 118 110
N.Y. Rangers 35 17 14 4 38 113 113
Columbus 36 16 14 6 38 95 104
Ottawa 37 15 18 4 34 103 122
New Jersey 35 11 19 5 27 84 127
Detroit 38 9 26 3 21 82 150
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 37 23 8 6 52 114 98
Colorado 36 22 11 3 47 127 100
Arizona 38 21 13 4 46 110 96
Vegas 39 20 13 6 46 119 111
Winnipeg 36 21 13 2 44 111 101
Dallas 38 20 14 4 44 100 97
Edmonton 39 20 15 4 44 115 120
Calgary 38 19 14 5 43 104 113
Nashville 35 17 12 6 40 123 114
Vancouver 37 18 15 4 40 120 113
Minnesota 37 17 15 5 39 115 126
Chicago 37 15 16 6 36 104 118
Anaheim 37 15 18 4 34 96 114
Los Angeles 38 15 19 4 34 98 120
San Jose 38 16 20 2 34 101 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Dallas 1

Arizona 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled