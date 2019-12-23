TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Ip Man 4: The Finale” has raked in NT$1.5 billion (US$49.8 million) at the box office since its release on Dec. 19.

The Kung Fu movie stars actor Donnie Yen (甄子丹), and Chan Kwok-kwan (陳國坤), who took the role of Bruce Lee. The film has already reached NT$50 million at the Taiwanese box office, breaking opening weekend record in the country.

Director Yip Wai-shun (葉偉信) stated that the film focuses on the relationship between Ip Man, his son, and his most famous student, Bruce Lee. “Ip Man and Lee eased the tension between nations with kung fu,” said Yip.

Audiences will be touched by Ip Man’s spirit in the film because “Even though he was old, he still fought for justice,” according to the film company. Classic scenes of Lee competing in America in 1964 were recreated on the silver screen as well.

The action drama not only includes fierce fight scenes but also several historic moments, making it an instant blockbuster.



Ip Man 4 Trailer. (Sky Films video)