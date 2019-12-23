TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is forecast to be enveloped by unseasonably hot weather on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but wet conditions may be on the horizon leading up to New Year's Eve due to the influence of a northeasterly wind and tropical cyclone.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Monday (Dec. 23) issued a seven-day weather forecast, which predicts a high of 28 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 24 and 25) as northeasterly winds began to weaken, while a high of 30 degrees is expected in the south. Temperatures could hit 29 and 27 degrees in the central and eastern regions, respectively.

Day and nighttime temperatures could vary by as much as 10 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the CWB said.

After Christmas, a tropical cyclone developing in the eastern Philippine Sea is expected to move west-northwest towards the Philippines and bring rain to southern Taiwan, while the northern part of the country will see precipitation under a new wave of northeasterly winds from Thursday (Dec. 26), potentially lasting until the end of the year.

Temperatures in northern Taiwan could drop to 13 degrees from Thursday to Saturday (Dec. 28) in northern Taiwan.