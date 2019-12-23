William Lai shows support for Cheng Yun-Peng at campaign rally. William Lai shows support for Cheng Yun-Peng at campaign rally. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice presidential hopeful and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) pledged Sunday (Dec. 22) that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will invest in Taiwan's aerospace industry if it wins the 2020 presidential election.

At a campaign rally for DPP legislative candidate Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) in Taoyuan, Lai urged supporters to protect Taiwan's democracy and the safety of its people. Popular Taiwanese rapper Dwagie (大支) and Vice Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) were also present at the event.

Pointing out that Sunday was the winter solstice, a holiday that Taiwanese celebrate by indulging in sweet rice-flour dumplings (湯圓), Lai said voters should cast their ballots in the January election to ensure the integrity of their homes and sovereignty of their country.

He stressed that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not backed down from Beijing's constant attempts to belittle Taiwan and that she deserves to be re-elected, reported CNA.

The DPP presidential hopeful promised that he and Tsai would continue to transform Taiwan into a high-level research and manufacturing center and launch an artificial satellite each year into space. He said that the prosperous space industry would help drive economic growth and improve the quality of life of Taiwanese nationals.

As Tsai's running mate, he reaffirmed that her focus for the election is "Protect Taiwan's sovereignty, maintain Taiwan's democracy" and that Taiwanese need to stand together and impress the world with their solidarity. He also encouraged voters to back Cheng and the rest of the DPP legislative candidates.