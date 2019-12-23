Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) plays the puck in front of his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars... Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) plays the puck in front of his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) blocks a shot attempt from Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the third period of an NHL h... Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) blocks a shot attempt from Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored power-play goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night.

Tkachuk’s 14th goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie in the second period. Monahan also scored in the second. Backlund’s goal in the third period preceded a short-handed, empty-net goal by Derek Ryan.

The three power-play goals were the most for Calgary in a game this season, and the most allowed by Dallas.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 26 saves and picked up his first career assist on Backlund’s goal.

Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary’s first goal in the opening period. Denis Gurianov countered 38 seconds later for Dallas.

Elias Lindholm assisted on Calgary’s first three goals.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop had 25 saves.

The Flames had been 0-2-1 in their previous three games. Dallas has lost three of four.

COYOTES 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist to lead Arizona past Detroit.

Carl Soderberg, Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona. Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists and Nick Schmaltz added two.

Antti Raanta made 28 saves in Arizona’s first game since No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper sustained a lower-body injury Friday during an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots in his return after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.

RANGERS 5, DUCKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice and New York beat Anaheim to end a three-game losing streak.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, while Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 19 saves.

Sam Steel scored for the Ducks and Ryan Miller made 36 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports