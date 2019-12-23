  1. Home
AHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/23 09:39

All Times EST

Eastern Conference Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee Admirals 31 22 4 3 2 49 109 70
Iowa Wild 31 16 11 2 2 36 87 93
Rockford Icehogs 29 17 11 0 1 35 85 85
Chicago Wolves 32 14 16 2 0 30 78 94
San Antonio Rampage 32 11 13 5 3 30 90 95
Manitoba Moose 33 15 18 0 0 30 95 107
Grand Rapids Griffins 31 12 15 2 2 28 92 109
Texas Stars 31 12 16 1 2 27 86 105
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson Roadrunners 28 23 5 0 0 46 109 66
Stockton Heat 27 17 5 2 3 39 107 87
COLORADO EAGLES 27 14 10 2 1 31 86 79
Ontario Reign 30 13 13 3 1 30 79 109
San Diego Gulls 25 11 12 1 1 24 79 80
Bakersfield Condors 26 10 12 3 1 24 72 92
San Jose Barracuda 26 10 14 0 2 22 88 91
Western Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford Wolf Pack 31 17 7 2 5 41 86 81
Providence Bruins 33 19 11 1 2 41 109 83
Hershey Bears 30 16 9 2 3 37 80 80
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 31 15 12 3 1 34 80 91
Springfield Thunderbirds 33 16 15 2 0 34 95 91
Charlotte Checkers 30 14 13 3 0 31 86 85
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 30 12 13 1 4 29 71 83
Bridgeport Sound Tigers 32 12 16 3 1 28 70 103
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester Americans 29 19 6 2 2 42 95 66
Toronto Marlies 28 18 7 2 1 39 101 81
Utica Comets 31 18 10 1 2 39 112 94
Belleville Senators 29 17 11 1 0 35 105 98
Syracuse Crunch 30 16 12 2 0 34 99 98
Laval Rocket 32 15 13 3 1 34 89 98
Cleveland Monsters 30 14 13 1 2 31 85 81
Binghamton Devils 30 9 17 4 0 22 76 106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville Senators 7, Syracuse Crunch 3

Utica Comets 5, Laval Rocket 3

Rochester Americans 3, Binghamton Devils 0

Springfield Thunderbirds 3, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1, Providence Bruins 0

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 2

Milwaukee Admirals 4, Cleveland Monsters 0

Rockford Icehogs 4, Texas Stars 2

Tucson Roadrunners 6, Ontario Reign 3

San Jose Barracuda 4, San Diego Gulls 2

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2

Sunday's Games

Toronto Marlies 7, Belleville Senators 3

Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0

Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Providence Bruins 0

Hershey Bears 2, Springfield Thunderbirds 1

Manitoba Moose 6, San Antonio Rampage 4

Cleveland Monsters 3, Rockford Icehogs 2

Syracuse Crunch 5, Binghamton Devils 2

Utica Comets 4, Rochester Americans 3

Chicago Wolves 2, Texas Stars 1

Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 3

Colorado Eagles 4, Bakersfield Condors 1

Tucson Roadrunners 8, Ontario Reign 0

San Diego Gulls 4, Stockton Heat 3

Charlotte Checkers 4, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2

Hershey Bears 3, Springfield Thunderbirds 2

San Antonio Rampage 4, Manitoba Moose 2

Texas Stars 3, Chicago Wolves 0

Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled