All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee Admirals
|31
|22
|4
|3
|2
|49
|109
|70
|Iowa Wild
|31
|16
|11
|2
|2
|36
|87
|93
|Rockford Icehogs
|29
|17
|11
|0
|1
|35
|85
|85
|Chicago Wolves
|32
|14
|16
|2
|0
|30
|78
|94
|San Antonio Rampage
|32
|11
|13
|5
|3
|30
|90
|95
|Manitoba Moose
|33
|15
|18
|0
|0
|30
|95
|107
|Grand Rapids Griffins
|31
|12
|15
|2
|2
|28
|92
|109
|Texas Stars
|31
|12
|16
|1
|2
|27
|86
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson Roadrunners
|28
|23
|5
|0
|0
|46
|109
|66
|Stockton Heat
|27
|17
|5
|2
|3
|39
|107
|87
|COLORADO EAGLES
|27
|14
|10
|2
|1
|31
|86
|79
|Ontario Reign
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|79
|109
|San Diego Gulls
|25
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|79
|80
|Bakersfield Condors
|26
|10
|12
|3
|1
|24
|72
|92
|San Jose Barracuda
|26
|10
|14
|0
|2
|22
|88
|91
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford Wolf Pack
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|41
|86
|81
|Providence Bruins
|33
|19
|11
|1
|2
|41
|109
|83
|Hershey Bears
|30
|16
|9
|2
|3
|37
|80
|80
|Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|80
|91
|Springfield Thunderbirds
|33
|16
|15
|2
|0
|34
|95
|91
|Charlotte Checkers
|30
|14
|13
|3
|0
|31
|86
|85
|Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|30
|12
|13
|1
|4
|29
|71
|83
|Bridgeport Sound Tigers
|32
|12
|16
|3
|1
|28
|70
|103
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester Americans
|29
|19
|6
|2
|2
|42
|95
|66
|Toronto Marlies
|28
|18
|7
|2
|1
|39
|101
|81
|Utica Comets
|31
|18
|10
|1
|2
|39
|112
|94
|Belleville Senators
|29
|17
|11
|1
|0
|35
|105
|98
|Syracuse Crunch
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|99
|98
|Laval Rocket
|32
|15
|13
|3
|1
|34
|89
|98
|Cleveland Monsters
|30
|14
|13
|1
|2
|31
|85
|81
|Binghamton Devils
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|76
|106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Belleville Senators 7, Syracuse Crunch 3
Utica Comets 5, Laval Rocket 3
Rochester Americans 3, Binghamton Devils 0
Springfield Thunderbirds 3, Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1, Providence Bruins 0
Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 2
Milwaukee Admirals 4, Cleveland Monsters 0
Rockford Icehogs 4, Texas Stars 2
Tucson Roadrunners 6, Ontario Reign 3
San Jose Barracuda 4, San Diego Gulls 2
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3, Charlotte Checkers 2
Toronto Marlies 7, Belleville Senators 3
Bridgeport Sound Tigers 3, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 0
Hartford Wolf Pack 3, Providence Bruins 0
Hershey Bears 2, Springfield Thunderbirds 1
Manitoba Moose 6, San Antonio Rampage 4
Cleveland Monsters 3, Rockford Icehogs 2
Syracuse Crunch 5, Binghamton Devils 2
Utica Comets 4, Rochester Americans 3
Chicago Wolves 2, Texas Stars 1
Iowa Wild 4, Grand Rapids Griffins 3
Colorado Eagles 4, Bakersfield Condors 1
Tucson Roadrunners 8, Ontario Reign 0
San Diego Gulls 4, Stockton Heat 3
Charlotte Checkers 4, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2
Hershey Bears 3, Springfield Thunderbirds 2
San Antonio Rampage 4, Manitoba Moose 2
Texas Stars 3, Chicago Wolves 0
Bakersfield Condors at Colorado Eagles, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled