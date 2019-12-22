NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|396
|198
|x-Buffalo
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|308
|246
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|247
|343
|Miami
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|241
|435
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Houston
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|364
|350
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|339
|279
|Indianapolis
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|303
|329
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|250
|353
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Baltimore
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|472
|257
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|269
|259
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|297
|329
|Cincinnati
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|211
|359
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|394
|284
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|274
|386
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|239
|284
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|299
|290
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|378
|288
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|334
|328
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|283
|382
|Washington
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|215
|347
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|378
|303
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|436
|421
|Atlanta
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|329
|365
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|324
|390
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|330
|283
|x-Minnesota
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|259
|Chicago
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|256
|253
|Detroit
|3
|10
|1
|.250
|304
|373
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-San Francisco
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|453
|289
|x-Seattle
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|371
|345
|L.A. Rams
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|363
|340
|Arizona
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|310
|398
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.