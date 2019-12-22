TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City Government has announced its public transport measures for Dec. 28-29, when Hsinchu Zoo reopens after a two-year makeover.

The city’s Department of Transportation said there will be four shuttle bus lines: the "hippo" line from Hsinchu Railway Station, "tiger" line from THSR Hsinchu Station, "Formosan Reeves's muntjac" line from Hsinchu Cultural and Creative Museum, and "Formosan macaque" line from Shulintou Park.

YouBikes can also be taken to the zoo and and for a tour around the old section of the city, the department said. It added the city government has worked with YouBike to offer free rides for the first hour.

The department went on to say that in addition to the shuttle bus and YouBike services, the city government also planned two walking routes. These are for individuals who wish to visit the zoo and explore the old section of the city.

(Hsinchu City Government photo)