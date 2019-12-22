  1. Home
Taiwan's new Taiwanese celebrate Xmas

New migrant families sing Christmas songs and make gingerbread houses at event in Taipei

By Chris Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/22 17:41
(Global News for New Immigrants photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New migrant families took part in an event that included singing Taiwan Christmas songs and making gingerbread houses at Station Front Metro Mall, in Taipei, on Saturday (Dec. 21).

The event was attended by participants from the "Taiwanese and Ballads Class" at Eden Social Welfare Foundation. It injected a "new local" flavor to the traditional Christian holiday.

"Taiwan is a multicultural society, and every single migrant who comes to Taiwan is new strength for the nation. They bring great joy, and I also appreciate their efforts to learn the native language and adapt to local life," Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

Participants originally came from India, Japan, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China. They made gingerbread houses and put icing and marshmallows on them in a group activity.


(Global News for New Immigrants photo)

Hsu said the government has promoted measures, such as "First Entry Care Interview Service," "Family Education Courses," and "Life Advisory Service Hotline for Foreigners in Taiwan in 7 languages (0800-024-111)," showing its commitment to new residents in Taiwan.
