Taipei Fine Art Museum tunes into music

TFAM's first concert attracts hundreds for performance of cellist Kenneth Kuo and 21 musicians

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/22 17:50
The cellist Kuo became people's motive to step into TFAM (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taipei Fine Art Museum's (TFAM) “Music Cube” free concert featured cellist Kenneth Kuo (郭虔哲) and 21 musicians on Saturday (Dec. 21.)

Hosting a concert in an art museum has encouraged people to step into a place they had never been before, said TFAM curator Ling Ping (林平). She added that it was Kuo who proposed the idea of hosting the art museum's first concert.

Ling said there were two main reasons she agreed: First, music is a gift for the art museum's anniversary; second, it was an opportunity to honor the building's architect, Kao Erh-pan (高而潘).


Kenneth Kuo (Taiwan News photo)

A TFAM spokesperson explained that when Kao designed the building 36 years ago, he wanted it to be more than just an exhibition space. Furthermore, when Kuo visited TFAM, he noticed the lobby produced a great echo, so he thought it would be wonderful venue for music.

The second European Games' torch-lighting ceremony performer, cellist Jo-Chan Lin (林若禪), winner of the 34th Artist International Award Taiwanese-American harpist Chia-Yuan Liang (梁嘉芫), and France-based Romanian cellist Andrei Kivu, performed songs from Kuo’s latest album titled "Amazing Grace."

The concert attracted a crowd that filled TFAM’s first-floor lobby, the second and third floors. Additionally, TFAM launched several exhibitions to celebrate its 36th anniversary, including Taiwan calligrapher, Tong Yang-Tze, and Thailand's renowned director, Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

TFAM's "Music Cube" (Taiwan News photo)


TFAM is packed (Taiwan News photo)


Female calligrapher Tong Yang-Tze's exhibition (TFAM photo)
Taipei Fine Arts Museum
Kenneth Kuo

