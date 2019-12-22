Pakistani captain Azhar Ali hits a boundary in the third day of the second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec.... Pakistani captain Azhar Ali hits a boundary in the third day of the second Test cricket match at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Ali (57) and Babar Azam (22) were unbeaten at the close of play, but it was Abid and Shan Masood (135) who stole the show earlier with a huge opening stand of 278. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) —

Pakistan continued to take the second test away from Sri Lanka with yet another record-making day, reaching 555-3 at lunch on the fourth day and pushing their lead to 475 runs.

Resuming the day at 395-2, the hosts put on 160 in 27 overs with Azhar Ali and Babar Azam both completing their hundreds on Sunday, just as openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood had on day three.

For the first time the top four Pakistani batsmen have scored centuries in the same innings — Abid (174), Masood (135), Azhar (118), Babar (100 not out). Only India's top four — Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar — against Bangladesh in 2007 had scored hundreds in the same innings before today.

Azhar's century was the 16th of his career and sixth against Sri Lanka alone. The captain last scored a hundred over a year ago, a span 14 innings. His 118 came off 157 balls, with 13 boundaries before he was stumped off Lasith Embuldeniya.

Babar, 100 off 131 balls, along with Mohammad Rizwan (21 ) remained unbeaten with Pakistan looking set to push their lead to 500 to take the match out of the tourists reach.

The first test of the two match series at Rawalpindi, ended in a draw after more than nine sessions were disrupted by the bad weather.

