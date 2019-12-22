The flower clock at Youth Park (Taipei Parks and Street Light Office photo) The flower clock at Youth Park (Taipei Parks and Street Light Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Parks and Street Light Office (PSLO) has planted colorful poinsettia at the flower clock, exit 1 of Youth Park, to celebrate the Christmas spirit, a PSLO press release said on Saturday (Dec. 21).

The floral scene was created by planting flowers around the flower clock to look like rays of sunlight, conveying passion and energy, the office said.

Youth Park, in Wanhua District, is the oldest metropolitan park in Taiwan. During Japanese rule (1895-1945) it was a parade ground before being turned into what was called "Southern Airport" — as opposed to Songshan Airport on the north side of the city.

The airport was demolished to make way for Youth Park in 1977, PSLO said. It added the nine-turn bridge, space castle, and forest areas in the park are popular among the district's residents, while the flower clock is a good spot to take photos.

Meanwhile, Youth Park Management Division Director Wang Shu-ya (王淑雅) said the flower arrangement of red and yellow poinsettia reflected the Christmas spirit. Wang added that biotech advances meant different color poinsettia can now be grown.