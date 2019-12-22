  1. Home
Indian PM to address rally as protest deaths climb

By  Associated Press
2019/12/22 15:54
Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and locals participate in a protest demonstration against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, I...
Indian students shout slogans during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have s...
Indian students participate in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have slammed...
Indian students shout slogans during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have s...
Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and alliance march in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, ...
Indian students walk with a portrait of Amit Shah, Indian Home Minister, during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, Ind...
Indians shout slogans during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have slammed t...
An Indian holds a poster that reads "How much lower will you fall?" during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, S...
Indian students shout slogans during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Critics have s...
Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and alliance march in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Kolkata, ...

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to speak Sunday at a rally of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party after another day of violent clashes between police and protesters demonstrating against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Twenty-three people have been killed nationwide in the protests since the law was passed in Parliament 10 days ago.

The majority of the deaths, 15 mainly young people, were killed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 20% of the state’s 200 million people are Muslim. Police deny any wrongdoing.

Authorities have scrambled to contain the situation, banning public gatherings and blocking internet access.

A small band of BJP supporters marched in New Delhi on Sunday while a protest was called elsewhere in the capital during Modi’s rally.