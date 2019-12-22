TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American influence in the upcoming 2020 presidential election has become more obvious, according to Chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation You Ying-lung (游盈隆).

"From certain points of view, the significance of American factors has surpassed Chinese factors in the 2020 presidential election," You said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec. 21). The U.S. has passed multiple bills regarding Taiwan this year, including the Taiwan Travel Act and the TAIPEI Act, as well as approving US$2.2 billion in arms sales.

"The U.S always has a great influence on Taiwanese middle-class voters. Every candidate supported by the U.S. will be elected in the end, no exception," said You, referring to the Kuomintang victory in the 2012 presidential election. "But its methods were more subtle and indirect in the past, different from what we've seen this year."

You additionally mentioned the trade war between the U.S. and China, saying this was having an influence on Taiwan. The U.S. has also passed three non-Taiwan related acts this year, supporting human rights in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet.

"The intention of (U.S. President Donald) Trump is to try and weaken China's influence, but winning the trade war might be the real reason," You added.