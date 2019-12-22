The Anshuo Bridge section of the widened South Link Highway The Anshuo Bridge section of the widened South Link Highway (CNA photo)

A road-widening project on the South Link Highway, part of Provincial Highway No. 9, is set to officially open for traffic Monday after 15 years of work, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Sunday.

Provincial Highway No. 9, at 474.3 km long, used to be the nation's longest provincial highway across eastern Taiwan, passing through Taipei, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County and Pingtung County, Lin said in a Facebook post.

However, with straightening work on the South Link Highway and the Suhua Highway improvement project, the highway has been shortened to 453.851 km, Lin said, making Highway No. 1 the longest provincial highway at 461.081 km.

Provincial Highway No. 1 runs along the west coast of Taiwan from Taipei in the north to Pingtung County in the south.

The widened and improved South Link Highway will reduce travel time between Taitung and Pingtung counties by 30 minutes.