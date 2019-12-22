TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefed Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tokyo’s plan to send naval forces to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels on Friday (Dec. 20), Reuters reported, citing a Japanese official.

Rouhani responded that he understood Japan’s intention was to contribute to navigational safety. Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that this country’s negotiations with Japan were “very heavy and intensive,” according to an ISNA news agency report on Saturday (Dec. 21).

Bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as the 2015 nuclear deal and U.S. sanctions, were discussed by Rouhani and Abe, according to AP.