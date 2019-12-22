  1. Home
  2. World

Japan's Abe briefs Iran on plan to send forces to Middle East

Rouhani responded that he understood Japan’s intention was to contribute to navigational safety.

By Jessica OY, Taiwan News, Editor
2019/12/22 12:20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe briefed Iran President Hassan Rouhani on Tokyo’s plan to send naval forces to the Middle East to protect Japanese vessels on Friday (Dec. 20), Reuters reported, citing a Japanese official.

Rouhani responded that he understood Japan’s intention was to contribute to navigational safety. Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi added that this country’s negotiations with Japan were “very heavy and intensive,” according to an ISNA news agency report on Saturday (Dec. 21).

Bilateral, regional, and international issues, as well as the 2015 nuclear deal and U.S. sanctions, were discussed by Rouhani and Abe, according to AP.
Japan
Iran
Middle East
Hassan Rouhani
Abbas Araghchi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan citizen blasted for posting photos of nude women soaking in Japanese hot spring
Taiwan citizen blasted for posting photos of nude women soaking in Japanese hot spring
2019/12/18 18:30
Japanese call for Taiwan security partnership
Japanese call for Taiwan security partnership
2019/12/14 19:56
China hawk Steve Bannon supports Tsai re-election
China hawk Steve Bannon supports Tsai re-election
2019/12/14 13:35
Four Taiwanese accused of meth smuggling to Japan
Four Taiwanese accused of meth smuggling to Japan
2019/12/12 14:23
Taiwan welcomes year's 2-millionth Japanese visitor
Taiwan welcomes year's 2-millionth Japanese visitor
2019/12/10 09:22