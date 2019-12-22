The weather in northern Taiwan is forecast to turn cool and rainy on Sunday due to strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Low temperatures of about 16-19 degrees Celsius are forecast throughout the country, while highs are expected to drop to 20-21 degrees in northern Taiwan and 24-29 degrees in other areas.

Meanwhile, the windward side of the northern and eastern part of Taiwan can expect occasional rain on Sunday, with scattered showers expected in the central region during the morning, while sunny to cloudy weather is forecast in southern Taiwan, according to the CWB.

The bureau also indicated big waves are likely in the coastal areas of eastern Taiwan, including Green Island and Orchid Island, and the Hengchun peninsula in the south.

At the same time, a depression east of the Philippines was upgraded to Tropical Storm Phanfone at 8 a.m Sunday, but it is unlikely to directly affect Taiwan, according to the CWB.