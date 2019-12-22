  1. Home
'Counter-Permeation Act' to pass before 2020 Taiwan election

Bill aims to stymie malicious interference by foreign powers interfering in Taiwan's democratic process

By Chris, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/22 12:08
The "Wecare" parade in Kaoshiung on Saturday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Counter-Permeation Act (反滲透法) will go through a third reading at the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 31, with the aim of stifling malicious interference by foreign powers.

Other countries have enacted laws to prevent foreign interference. In June, U.S. senators Marco Rubio and Catherine Cortez Masto co-proposed the "Countering the Chinese Government and Communist Party’s Political Influence Operations Act." Australia passed in June its Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme (FITS) and the National Security Legislation Amendment (ELA), which targets China's influence.

The Counter-Permeation Act forbids any organizations or individuals sponsored by foreign powers to provide political contributions, campaign, lobby, or disseminate fake news to interfere in elections.

"Though the opposition party has severely stigmatized this act and plenty of regulations still await to be established to implement this act in the future, this legislation does have importance in terms of Taiwan's awareness of China's rising threat to our democracy," said human rights activist, Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏).
