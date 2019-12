Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) drives next to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game ... Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) drives next to New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knick... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night.

Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for the NBA's best record, the Bucks (26-4) made their first six 3-pointers and opened a big early lead that grew to 29 points.

Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn't miss them at all.

Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who lost for the second straight night.

76ERS 125, WIZARDS 108

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Josh Richardson added 21 points to lead Philadelphia over Washington.

Ben Simmons had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak overall and a two-game skid at home.

Bradley Beal had 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wizards. Washington has lost three in a row and nine of 11. Isaiah Thomas added 20 points, but was ejected with 2:53 remaining for going into the stands.

Philadelphia suffered its first two home losses in its last two times out, Wednesday against Miami and Friday versus Dallas. Both teams used zone defenses that neutralized Philadelphia’s offense.

BULLS 119, PISTONS 107

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help Chicago outlast short-handed Detroit.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine's outside shooting. He and White made five 3-pointers apiece.

Detroit has lost four straight.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.

NETS 122, HAWKS 112

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points and Brooklyn overcame a 47-point performance by Trae Young and beat Atlanta.

Garrett Temple added 25 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for Brooklyn.

Alex Len had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta, which lost its seventh straight game.

JAZZ 114, HORNETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds and Utah beat Charlotte for its fifth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz (18-11), and Joe Ingles had 14 points, including two pivotal 3s in the fourth quarter. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after arguing for a foul call.

Terry Rozier had 29 points and Devonte Graham added 22 points for Charlotte (13-19).

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports