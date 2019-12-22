New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Yor... New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, S... New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) attempts a layup against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) attempts a layup against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks followed their big victory over the Lakers by routing the New York Knicks 123-102 on Saturday night.

Avoiding any letdown two nights after winning a showdown against Los Angeles for the NBA's best record, the Bucks (26-4) made their first six 3-pointers to open a big early lead that grew to 29 points.

Antetokounmpo had secured his triple-double by midway through the third quarter after playing just 23 minutes. It appeared for a while that he was going to be finished for the night at that point, but he was eventually called on for some fourth-quarter minutes.

He took only 10 shots, making eight, and may not have even had the best highlight in the family. His brother, Thanasis, had a follow slam with his left hand in the fourth quarter, with Giannis strutting along the nearby sideline from the bench.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn't miss them at all.

It wasn't quite as easy as Milwaukee's 132-88 home victory in one of David Fizdale's final games as Knicks coach, but it was plenty good enough to increase the average victory margin for a team that came in leading the league at 12.8 points per game — a figure that would be the highest in NBA history if it stood until the end of the season.

Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who lost for the second straight night. They were out it early after missing nine of their first 10 shots, though they did keep fighting hard enough to force the Bucks to bring Antetokounmpo and other starters back off the bench midway through the fourth after Milwaukee led by 25 through three quarters.

Milwaukee put seven players in double figures in its second straight win after Dallas snapped its 18-game winning streak earlier this week. The Bucks bounced back from that by beating the Lakers 111-104.

The Bucks led by 47 points in the first matchup against the Knicks and started this game poised to deliver another blowout. Donte DiVincenzo scored the first five points, consecutive 3-pointers by Brook Lopez made it 17-4, and Ersan Ilyasova's second 3-pointer made it 23-6 and forced the Knicks to call their second timeout in less than 4 1/2 minutes.

TIP-INS

Bucks: With Matthews sitting for the first time this season, the Bucks used their seventh different starting lineup. ... Milwaukee beat New York for the fourth straight time.

Knicks: Elfrid Payton replaced Frank Ntilikina as the starting point guard and had six points, 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals. ... Kevin Knox II had 19 points off the bench.

LIFE IS GOOD

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer was a candidate for the Knicks coaching job following his successful run in Atlanta. The Knicks hired Fizdale instead, and Budenholzer doesn't wonder about what might have been.

“No, I don’t really think that way," the 2018-19 Coach of the Year said.

“Life works out the way it’s supposed to and just beyond happy with being in Milwaukee. Ton of respect for the Knicks and their organization here, but at the end of the day just very, very happy with Milwaukee and the team, the organization, the city. Just, I’m in a great place and I feel very, very fortunate."

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Indiana on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Washington on Monday.

