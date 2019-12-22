Bulls outlast short-handed Pistons 119-107

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Det... Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) goes up for a layup as Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) defends during the first half of an NBA b... Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) goes up for a layup as Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young (21) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond during the first half ... Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help the Chicago Bulls outlast the short-handed Detroit Pistons 119-107 on Saturday night.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine's outside shooting. He and White made five 3-pointers apiece.

Detroit has lost four straight.

The Pistons led 59-53 at halftime but allowed 40 points in the third quarter. Chicago led 93-83 late in the period, but Markieff Morris made two 3-pointers in the last 10 seconds to cut the margin to four.

LaVine broke a 96-all tie in the fourth with a 3-pointer. Then with the Bulls up by four, Detroit challenged a foul call on Tony Snell with 4:21 left. The call was overturned, but Chicago controlled the ensuing jump ball, and LaVine made another 3 to make it 106-99.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.

TURNOVERS

The Pistons turned the ball over 25 times in a 114-93 loss at Boston on Friday night. Then they had to face a Chicago team that entered the game forcing a league-high 18.6 turnovers per game.

Detroit had only 16 turnovers to Chicago's 21 on Saturday, but the Bulls made up for that by outrebounding the Pistons 46-29.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 rebounds, surpassing 600 in his 75th career game. He's the fifth player in team history to reach 600 rebounds in his first 75 games, joining Tom Boerwinkle, Elton Brand, Charles Oakley and Clifford Ray.

Pistons: Thon Maker scored seven points, surpassing 1,000 for his career. ... Christian Wood (left knee) missed the game in addition to Griffin and Rose. ... Morris scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Pistons: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports