  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan seeks assistance from Hong Kong over October robbery

A Taiwanese suspect is alleged to have robbed a shopkeeper in Tsim Sha Tsui in October before fleeing back to Taiwan.

By  Central News Agency
2019/12/22 10:30
A bird's eye view of the Taichung District Prosecutors Office. (YouTube Screenshot)

A bird's eye view of the Taichung District Prosecutors Office. (YouTube Screenshot)

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is seeking assistance from the Hong Kong authorities to help solve a robbery in which a Taiwanese suspect is alleged to have robbed a shopkeeper in Tsim Sha Tsui in October before fleeing back to Taiwan.

A MOJ official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ministry sent a letter to the Hong Kong authorities requesting evidence such as video footage of the crime, as well as transcripts from the victim collected by local police after the incident.

The robbery came into the media spotlight when Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a Taiwanese national threatened an employee with a replica gun at the shop in Tsim Sha Tsui (尖沙咀) and got away with two watches worth HK$990,000 (US$126,000).

According to the SCMP report, the robbery took place Oct. 6 and video surveillance footage shows that the suspect escaped by taxi to the airport and took a flight back to Taiwan that same day.

It also said that Hong Kong police later identified the suspect as the holder of a Taiwanese travel document, and immediately sought assistance from the authorities in Taiwan.

On Nov. 11, police in Taichung managed to track down and arrest the suspect at his residence, where they found NT$2.7 million in cash and four Rolex watches in his possession.

Further investigation also revealed that the suspect had carried out similar robberies in Southeast Asia and China this year.

The case was transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, which then requested that the suspect be detained considering the seriousness of the crime and the possibility that he could flee and destroy evidence.
robbery
Taiwan
Hong kong
尖沙咀
Tsim Sha Tsui

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan asks for judicial assistance from Hong Kong in case of watch robber
Taiwan asks for judicial assistance from Hong Kong in case of watch robber
2019/12/21 16:29
US defense bill signed by Trump aimed at countering China's influence in Taiwan
US defense bill signed by Trump aimed at countering China's influence in Taiwan
2019/12/21 16:21
Israeli internet sensation praises Taiwan in new travel video
Israeli internet sensation praises Taiwan in new travel video
2019/12/21 16:11
Taiwan and U.S. sign agreement for F-16V fighter jet deal
Taiwan and U.S. sign agreement for F-16V fighter jet deal
2019/12/21 13:46
Xi complains about US involvement in China's 'internal affairs' in call with Trump
Xi complains about US involvement in China's 'internal affairs' in call with Trump
2019/12/21 11:56