The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) is seeking assistance from the Hong Kong authorities to help solve a robbery in which a Taiwanese suspect is alleged to have robbed a shopkeeper in Tsim Sha Tsui in October before fleeing back to Taiwan.

A MOJ official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ministry sent a letter to the Hong Kong authorities requesting evidence such as video footage of the crime, as well as transcripts from the victim collected by local police after the incident.

The robbery came into the media spotlight when Hong Kong's South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that a Taiwanese national threatened an employee with a replica gun at the shop in Tsim Sha Tsui (尖沙咀) and got away with two watches worth HK$990,000 (US$126,000).

According to the SCMP report, the robbery took place Oct. 6 and video surveillance footage shows that the suspect escaped by taxi to the airport and took a flight back to Taiwan that same day.

It also said that Hong Kong police later identified the suspect as the holder of a Taiwanese travel document, and immediately sought assistance from the authorities in Taiwan.

On Nov. 11, police in Taichung managed to track down and arrest the suspect at his residence, where they found NT$2.7 million in cash and four Rolex watches in his possession.

Further investigation also revealed that the suspect had carried out similar robberies in Southeast Asia and China this year.

The case was transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, which then requested that the suspect be detained considering the seriousness of the crime and the possibility that he could flee and destroy evidence.