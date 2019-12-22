Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednes... Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Vince Dunn (29) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, swings at the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner defends during the third period o... Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, swings at the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Denver. Carolina won 3-1. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) beats Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) to the puck during the first period of an NHL hoc... Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) beats Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) to the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, takes a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning... Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, takes a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington's Alex Ovechkin, Boston's David Pastrnak, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.

Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.

This is set to be Ovechkin's eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.

McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who's second with 58 points.

The defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues host All-Star Weekend in January. The skills competition is Friday, Jan. 24 and the 3-on-3 tournament is Saturday, Jan. 25.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports