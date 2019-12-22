A fireworks vendor carries a wooden plank on his back, outside Saint Thomas church during a celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango,... A fireworks vendor carries a wooden plank on his back, outside Saint Thomas church during a celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. After eight uninterrupted days of celebration in honor of the patron Saint Thomas in the Mayan town, fireworks accompany three bands that play simultaneously at the corners of the most emblematic market in Guatemala. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)