Guatemala town celebrates patron saint with dance, fireworks

By  Associated Press
2019/12/22 09:02
An indigenous spiritual guide holds an wooden statue of Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. After ...
An indigenous spiritual guide dances during a celebration honoring Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2...
Men carry statues of different religious icons during a procession in honor of Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday...
Men carry statues of different religious icons during a procession in honor of Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday...
People gather to honor Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. After eight uninterrupted days of celeb...
A man launches a rocket during a celebration honoring Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. After ei...
Men extend a massive roll of firecrackers during a celebration honoring Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. ...
Dancers perform "El torito," during a celebration honoring Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The...
Dancers in original costume but wearing modern trainers perform "El torito," during a celebration honoring Saint Thomas, the patron saint of Chichicas...
Locals launch fireworks from the steps of Saint Thomas church during celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, D...
A seemingly intoxicated man sits on the steps of the Saint Thomas Catholic church during a celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, ...
A man carries a homemade mortar outside Saint Thomas church during a celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango, Guatemala, Saturday, D...
A fireworks vendor carries a wooden plank on his back, outside Saint Thomas church during a celebration honoring the patron saint of Chichicastenango,...

CHICHICASTENANGO, Guatemala (AP) —

With dances and fireworks, indigenous residents of a town in the Guatemalan highlands have come to the end of a festival celebrating their patron saint, Thomas the apostle.

Much of the activity in Chichicastenango, including a procession with a wooden statue of Thomas, centered on the centuries-old church in the town.

Founded by the Spanish in 1520, Chichicastenango is a center of the Quiché ethnic group. In the 18th century, a Spanish priest found the Popol Vuh, a text describing Mayan culture and mythology, in the town and translated it into Spanish.

Chichicastenango is a popular destination at this time of year, with many foreign tourists flocking to the main square to witness the annual festival.