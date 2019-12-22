EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for her 21st career triple-double and No. 3 Oregon beat Kansas State 89-51 on Saturday.

Ionescu extended her NCAA record for triple-doubles before being pulled late in the third quarter. Erin Boley added 18 points for the Ducks (10-1) and Satou Sabally, back after missing the previous game due to a mild injury, had 14.

Peyton Williams had 20 points for the Wildcats (5-5). Ayoka Lee added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 11 TEXAS A&M 78, MONTANA STATE 67

GUAYNBO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 27 points, Ciera Johnson added 17 and Texas A&M held off Montana State in the Coqui Classic on Saturday.

Kayla Wells added 13 points for the Aggies (11-1). They have won six straight and went 2-0 in the tournament.

Oliana Squires led Montana State (4-5) 15 points.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 61, UC SANTA BARBARA 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help Arizona continue its best start.

Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career for the Wildcats. At 11-0, they head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time.

Ila Lane had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Gauchos (4-8).

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 63, NO. 19 MICHIGAN STATE 57

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Kari Niblack scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting for West Virginia in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 points and Tynice Martin 11, both making a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Mountaineers (8-1). West Virginia will play Syracuse on Sunday.

Nia Clouden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4).

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 86, ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK 53

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree scored 21 points apiece for Arkansas.

A'Tyanna Gaulden added 15 points and Amber Ramirez had 12 on four 3-pointers for the Razorbacks (11-1).

Angelique Francis had 15 points for Little Rock (2-8).

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 88, PORTLAND STATE 61

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rae Burrell had a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes and Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to beat Portland.

Jordan Horston added a career-high 20 points for Tennessee (9-2).

Kylie Jimenez had 15 points for the Vikings (6-4).

___

