UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Anaheim Ducks’ 6-5 win against the New York Islanders.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves as the Islanders fell for the second time in three games. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassard each added two assists.

Ryan Pulock tied the game at 5-5 when he blasted a slap shot past Gibson at 13:19 of the third period.

SABRES 3, KINGS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella scored to help Buffalo end a three-game skid.

Victor Olosson also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots as the Sabres bounced back from a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and improved to 17-13-7.

Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 25 saves.

JETS 3, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season to lead Winnipeg.

Wheeler’s 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their past four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.

Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 28 shots in goal for Minnesota before being removed midway through third period. Devan Dubnyk finished with two saves for the Wild, who have lost three of four.

