TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had a season-high 26 points including a 3-pointer that put his team on top for good as Colorado State defeated Tulsa 111-104 in triple overtime on Saturday.

The teams were tied 104-all in the third overtime when Stevens drained a 3-pointer to give the Rams (8-6) a 107-104 edge with 2:53 left. Tulsa failed to score the rest of the period.

Kendle Moore added 23 points for the Rams. David Roddy had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Nico Carvacho added 15 points and 18 rebounds.

CSU led 31-27 at the break and were up 76-68 with 1:08 remaining in the second half after 14 lead changes. But Tulsa closed in after that and Jeriah Horne hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to tie it at 80-all and force the first overtime.

Both teams reached the 100-point threshold for the first time this season. Tulsa's 53 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Horne scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-4). Martins Igbanu added 17 points. Lawson Korita had 16 points.

Colorado State plays Doane at home next Saturday. Tulsa faces Kansas State on the road next Sunday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com