Suicide car bomb kills 6 in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside a hotel hosting senior military officials in central Somalia, killing at least six people Saturday evening, say police.

The powerful blast shattered the windows of the Global Hotel in Galkayo town and destroyed several cars, said Col. Ahmed Bishar. The hotel accommodates Somalia’s land forces commanders and other military officials who escaped unhurt, Bishar said.

At least 10 people were also injured in the blast in the town which has rarely experienced similar attacks.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack. However, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, often carries out car bombs attacks on hotels.