Liverpool beats Flamengo to win its 1st Club World Cup title

By ROB HARRIS , AP Global Soccer Writer, Associated Press
2019/12/22 04:13
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at K...
Flamengo's Willian Arao, right, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flameng...
Flamengo's Willian Arao, left, vies for the ball with Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamen...
Flamengo's Rafinha, left, fouls Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa ...

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title on Saturday, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo to assert Europe’s footballing dominance over South America.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass picked out Sadio Mane who squared for Firmino to net in the 99th minute and become Liverpool’s savior again in the Qatari capital for the second time in three days.

The Brazilian forward also struck in the semifinal victory over Monterrey, giving him two goals in as many games in the 2022 World Cup test-event tournament.

