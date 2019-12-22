Flamengo's Rafinha, left, fouls Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa ... Flamengo's Rafinha, left, fouls Liverpool's Sadio Mane, right, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Flamengo's Willian Arao, left, vies for the ball with Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamen... Flamengo's Willian Arao, left, vies for the ball with Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

Flamengo's Willian Arao, right, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flameng... Flamengo's Willian Arao, right, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at K... Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Club World Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Firmino clinched Liverpool’s first Club World Cup title on Saturday, scoring in extra time to seal a 1-0 victory in the final over Flamengo to assert Europe’s footballing dominance over South America.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s defense-splitting pass picked out Sadio Mane who squared for Firmino to net in the 99th minute and become Liverpool’s savior again in the Qatari capital for the second time in three days.

The Brazilian forward also struck in the semifinal victory over Monterrey, giving him two goals in as many games in the 2022 World Cup test-event tournament.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports