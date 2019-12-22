Newcastle United's Joelinton and Crystal Palace's James Tomkins (left) battle for the ballduring the English Premier League soccer match between Newca... Newcastle United's Joelinton and Crystal Palace's James Tomkins (left) battle for the ballduring the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, right, shoots towards goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Southampton... Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, right, shoots towards goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Southampton, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between... Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, at St James' Park, in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored his first goal for Newcastle in his 27th appearance for the club in its 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Paraguay international, who joined from Major League Soccer team Atlanta in January, swiveled to drive home an 83rd-minute shot to spark wild celebrations on the touchline from manager Steve Bruce.

Almiron's strike came just as Newcastle faded following a promising start at St. James' Park, needing to rely upon goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to deny Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke.

A third victory in four games sent Newcastle above Palace and into ninth place in the standings in an encouraging first season at the helm for Bruce.

