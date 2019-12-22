  1. Home
BC-GLF--Australian PGA Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2019/12/22 01:32
BC-GLF--Australian PGA Championship Scores,0137 Australian PGA Championship Leading Scores

Saturday
RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Yardage: 7,364; Par: 72
Third Round
Adam Scott, Australia 70-67-69—206
Wade Ormsby, Australia 68-69-70—207
Nick Flanagan, Australia 72-73-63—208
Min Woo Lee, Australia 68-72-68—208
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 70-68-70—208
Yechun Yuan, China 70-65-73—208
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 73-72-64—209
Nick Cullen, Australia 68-73-68—209
Romain Wattel, France 73-70-67—210
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-71-69—210
Bryce Easton, South Africa 71-68-71—210
Greg Chalmers, Australia 74-69-68—211
Cameron Davis, Australia 72-70-69—211
Brady Watt, Austrlia 72-70-69—211
Andrew Dodt, Australia 69-72-70—211
Cameron Smith, Australia 74-65-72—211
Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-66-75—211