German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bayern: Joshua Zirkzee (85), Serge Gnabry (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
RB Leipzig: Konrad Laimer (68), Patrik Schick (79), Yussuf Poulsen (89).
Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (8).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Schalke: Suat Serdar (26), Ahmed Kutucu (80).
Freiburg: Nils Petersen (54), Vincenzo Grifo (67).
Halftime: 1-0.
Cologne: Jhon Cordoba (39).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hannover: Marvin Ducksch (13), Edgar Prib (74).
Stuttgart: Nicolas Gonzalez (46), Silas Wamangituka (62).
Halftime: 1-0.
St. Pauli: Henk Veerman (3, 25), Viktor Gyokeres (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (32, 58).
Hamburger SV: Lukas Hinterseer (18), Bakery Jatta (45).
Halftime: 1-2.
Erzgebirge Aue: Jan Hochscheidt (12), Dimitrij Nazarov (64), Florian Kruger (66).
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (80).
Halftime: 1-0.