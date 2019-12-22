  1. Home
German Summaries

By  Associated Press
2019/12/22 01:08

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 2, Wolfsburg 0

Bayern: Joshua Zirkzee (85), Serge Gnabry (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

RB Leipzig 3, Augsburg 1

RB Leipzig: Konrad Laimer (68), Patrik Schick (79), Yussuf Poulsen (89).

Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (8).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mainz 0, Leverkusen 1

Leverkusen: Lucas Alario (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Schalke 2, Freiburg 2

Schalke: Suat Serdar (26), Ahmed Kutucu (80).

Freiburg: Nils Petersen (54), Vincenzo Grifo (67).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cologne 1, Bremen 0

Cologne: Jhon Cordoba (39).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Hannover 2, Stuttgart 2

Hannover: Marvin Ducksch (13), Edgar Prib (74).

Stuttgart: Nicolas Gonzalez (46), Silas Wamangituka (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

St. Pauli 3, Arminia Bielefeld 0

St. Pauli: Henk Veerman (3, 25), Viktor Gyokeres (54).

Halftime: 2-0.

Darmstadt 2, Hamburger SV 2

Darmstadt: Serdar Dursun (32, 58).

Hamburger SV: Lukas Hinterseer (18), Bakery Jatta (45).

Halftime: 1-2.

Erzgebirge Aue 3, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1

Erzgebirge Aue: Jan Hochscheidt (12), Dimitrij Nazarov (64), Florian Kruger (66).

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (80).

Halftime: 1-0.