NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|36
|25
|6
|5
|55
|131
|103
|Boston
|36
|21
|7
|8
|50
|120
|93
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|23
|8
|2
|48
|98
|82
|Carolina
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|116
|90
|Pittsburgh
|35
|21
|10
|4
|46
|119
|92
|Philadelphia
|35
|19
|11
|5
|43
|111
|101
|Montreal
|35
|17
|12
|6
|40
|112
|111
|Toronto
|36
|18
|14
|4
|40
|121
|115
|Florida
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|122
|113
|Buffalo
|36
|16
|13
|7
|39
|111
|114
|Tampa Bay
|33
|17
|12
|4
|38
|117
|107
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|16
|14
|4
|36
|108
|112
|Columbus
|35
|15
|14
|6
|36
|90
|103
|Ottawa
|36
|15
|18
|3
|33
|99
|117
|New Jersey
|34
|11
|18
|5
|27
|83
|122
|Detroit
|36
|9
|24
|3
|21
|79
|141
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|36
|22
|8
|6
|50
|109
|96
|Colorado
|35
|22
|10
|3
|47
|124
|95
|Dallas
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|99
|92
|Arizona
|37
|20
|13
|4
|44
|105
|94
|Vegas
|38
|19
|13
|6
|44
|116
|110
|Winnipeg
|35
|20
|13
|2
|42
|105
|101
|Edmonton
|38
|19
|15
|4
|42
|111
|117
|Calgary
|37
|18
|14
|5
|41
|99
|112
|Minnesota
|36
|17
|14
|5
|39
|115
|120
|Nashville
|34
|16
|12
|6
|38
|119
|111
|Vancouver
|36
|17
|15
|4
|38
|116
|112
|San Jose
|36
|16
|18
|2
|34
|98
|125
|Chicago
|36
|14
|16
|6
|34
|99
|115
|Los Angeles
|37
|15
|18
|4
|34
|96
|117
|Anaheim
|35
|14
|17
|4
|32
|89
|104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Florida 7, Dallas 4
Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Pittsburgh 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled