NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 36 25 6 5 55 131 103 Boston 36 21 7 8 50 120 93 N.Y. Islanders 33 23 8 2 48 98 82 Carolina 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 Pittsburgh 35 21 10 4 46 119 92 Philadelphia 35 19 11 5 43 111 101 Montreal 35 17 12 6 40 112 111 Toronto 36 18 14 4 40 121 115 Florida 34 17 12 5 39 122 113 Buffalo 36 16 13 7 39 111 114 Tampa Bay 33 17 12 4 38 117 107 N.Y. Rangers 34 16 14 4 36 108 112 Columbus 35 15 14 6 36 90 103 Ottawa 36 15 18 3 33 99 117 New Jersey 34 11 18 5 27 83 122 Detroit 36 9 24 3 21 79 141

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 36 22 8 6 50 109 96 Colorado 35 22 10 3 47 124 95 Dallas 37 20 13 4 44 99 92 Arizona 37 20 13 4 44 105 94 Vegas 38 19 13 6 44 116 110 Winnipeg 35 20 13 2 42 105 101 Edmonton 38 19 15 4 42 111 117 Calgary 37 18 14 5 41 99 112 Minnesota 36 17 14 5 39 115 120 Nashville 34 16 12 6 38 119 111 Vancouver 36 17 15 4 38 116 112 San Jose 36 16 18 2 34 98 125 Chicago 36 14 16 6 34 99 115 Los Angeles 37 15 18 4 34 96 117 Anaheim 35 14 17 4 32 89 104

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 7, Dallas 4

Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 5, Edmonton 2

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled