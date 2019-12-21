TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a protest which reportedly drew half a million marchers, the WeCare campaign said it would officially file its recall request against Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) next Thursday (December 26).

While a rally in favor of Han, the Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate, was reportedly attended by 350,000 people, in another part of town Saturday (December 21), the recall supporters said they attracted 500,000 marchers, much more than the 100,000 they had originally called for.

After the march, organizers said they would hand over the necessary signatures for the recall petition to the Election Commission on December 26. The date has reportedly been chosen because it falls just one day after the end of a one-year moratorium on recall votes. Han took office as mayor on December 25, 2018.

Under the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act, the first phase includes the submission of signatures from 1 percent of voters, in this case at least 22,800 out of Kaohsiung’s 2.28 million eligible voters.

In a second phase, 10 percent or 228,000 signatures will have to be produced, but WeCare said it collected 300,000 just in case some would be disqualified.

Reports have suggested that the recall could take place next April or May, months after the January 11, 2020 election.

At least 25 percent of eligible voters will have to cast a ballot, with more in favor of the recall than against, for the mayor to be ousted.

