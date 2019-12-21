  1. Home
Singaporean paratrooper injured during jump in Taiwan

Family visited him at unidentified Taiwan hospital

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/21 17:23
Parachute drills in Singapore (screenshot from Singapore Mindef Facebook page).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Singapore Armed Forces soldier was injured during parachute training in Taiwan, the Straits Times reported Friday (December 20).

Even though the two countries do not maintain official diplomatic relations, military personnel from Singapore often conduct drills in Taiwan.

Joshua Quek Shou Jie, 21, sustained a cervical spine injury during the incident Wednesday (December 18) night, but after surgery the following morning, he was in stable condition. An orthopedic specialist and the soldier's parents flew to Taiwan to help him at the intensive care unit of a local hospital, which was not identified, according to the Straits Times.

Further surgery was needed, but Quek was “conscious and lucid,” the newspaper reported.

The city state’s Armed Forces suspended the type of exercises the young man was participating in. In January, an actor, Aloysius Pang, died after a live firing incident in New Zealand, triggering a national debate about the safety of military maneuvers, according to the Straits Times.
Singapore
military accident
Singapore Armed Forces
parachute accident
military exchanges

