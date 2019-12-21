  1. Home
Taiwan asks for judicial assistance from Hong Kong in case of watch robber

Prosecutors want to watch camera footage and read witness statements

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/21 16:29
Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood (photo by Paul Louis).

Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui neighborhood (photo by Paul Louis). (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Justice has requested judicial assistance from the Hong Kong authorities in the case of a Taiwanese man suspected of robbing watches in the territory last October, reports said Saturday (December 21).

A 30-year-old man surnamed Lin (林) was apprehended in Taichung last month after being suspected of stealing two watches worth about US$126,000 (NT$3.8 million) at a shop in Hong Kong’s popular shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui on October 6. He had taken a taxi to the airport and returned to Taiwan the same day he had arrived.

Taichung prosecutors obtained the court’s permission to keep Lin in detention, but needed more details from Hong Kong to proceed, the Central News Agency reported.

So far, their investigation showed that Lin had committed at least four other similar robberies and thefts in East Asia, Southeast Asia and China this year.

The prosecutors would like to see surveillance camera footage from the Tsim Sha Tsui site and witness statements from the victim. The government’s Mainland Affairs Council had passed on the request to the authorities in Hong Kong, CNA reported.
