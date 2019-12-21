KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Abid Ali (93 unbeaten) and Shan Masood (78 unbeaten) combined for a commanding 175 to put Pakistan on top with a lead of 95 at the end of the morning session on day three of the second test against Sri Lanka on Saturday. It was Pakistan’s first hundred-run opening stand since October last year, ending a drought of runs in the opening slot.

The dominating stand also is the highest opening wicket partnership for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, surpassing 156 made in Lahore between Shahid Afridi and Wajahatullah Wasti in 1999.

Pakistan resumed the day on 57 for none as both the openers looked confident to capitalize on their overnight stand to see through Sri Lanka’s 81-run first inning lead with ease. Ali continued to cash in on his experience to produce a half-century, aiming for his second hundred in only his second test. He scored a hundred last week in his debut to become the only player in the history of cricket to have scored hundred on his very first ODI and test.

With his half-century, Masood, has also completed 1,000 runs in test cricket, a landmark he reached in his 19th test. He was tested in the morning session on away swingers but quickly regathered himself, smacking two sixes off Dilruwan Perera.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports