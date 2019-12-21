TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Just about a month before rival StarLux Airlines launches its maiden flight to Da Nang, EVA Air announced it was turning its charter flights to the Vietnamese city into regular daily journeys, reports said Saturday (December 21).

The EVA Air flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Da Nang will now take place on a daily basis, but depending on the success of the new schedule, the number of flights might be increased or larger planes mobilized, the Central News Agency reported.

The new service has been under consideration for three years, but received a green light now because of the rising number of trips between Taiwan and Vietnam, EVA Air officials said.

A total of 1 million passengers were booked between the two countries from January to October 2019, with 700,000 Taiwanese visiting Vietnam and 300,000 Vietnamese flying in the opposite direction.

EVA said it had started flying to Ho Chi Minh City in 1992 and to Hanoi in 2003, with Da Nang now completing its services for Vietnam, covering the three main parts of the communist country from north to south.

StarLux, which hopes to start flights to Da Nang, Macau and Penang in Malaysia on January 23, was founded by former EVA Air Chairman Chang Kuo-wei (張國煒).

