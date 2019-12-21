Han Kuo-yu also called up his supporters to march in Kaohsiung Saturday. Han Kuo-yu also called up his supporters to march in Kaohsiung Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets of Kaohsiung Saturday (December 21), with one group demanding the recall of Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the other supporting his bid for president.

The Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate himself dropped out of his march, limiting his appearance to a speech at the endpoint of the march due to security advice, reports said.

The WeCare campaign has collected more than the necessary 300,000 signatures to launch a recall vote against the mayor, who has faced accusations he is too absent from the city and has made grand promises without backing them up with action.

While the authorities are still reviewing the recall proposal, the vote would most likely take place in April or May, after the presidential election.

The group asked 100,000 supporters of its recall effort to march in Kaohsiung Saturday.

Later, the KMT campaign decided to hold a counter-march in support of Han’s candidacy in the January 11, 2020 presidential election. Organizers said Saturday afternoon their march was attracting 300,000 participants, the United Daily News reported.

Due to fears over possible violent clashes between radical supporters of both camps, an estimated 3,000 police officers were stationed around the city, including at key stations on its Mass Rapid Transit system. The chief of the National Police Administration (NPA) had left Taipei for Kaohsiung to direct the security measures, reports said.

