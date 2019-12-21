  1. Home
Taiwan sets 26 years as maximum age for passenger aircraft

Only 4 FAT planes have reached the new limit: CAA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/21 14:23
FAT MD jets. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – All commercial aircraft older than 26 years will have to be retired from service, according to new regulations to go into force on January 1, 2020.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said only four jets of that age were still in Taiwan, all of them MD planes owned by Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT), which recently suspended services due to financial problems.

The new measures will prevent accidents or other mishaps likely to delay service and inconvenience the public, the Central News Agency quoted the Ministry of Transportation as commenting on the changes Saturday (December 21).

Airlines will be encouraged to speed up the acquisition of new aircraft and improve their risk management, according to the ministry.

FAT has applied to start up operations, but a delivery of a seventh ATR plane from France originally scheduled for December 27 has been halted, CNA reported.
